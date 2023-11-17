Veritable L.P. Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $113.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.