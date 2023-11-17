Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 192,884 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,073,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Element Solutions worth $251,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

