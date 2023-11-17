Veritable L.P. Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

