Veritable L.P. Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 23.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.83.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

