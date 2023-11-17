Veritable L.P. Has $1.24 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $116.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.