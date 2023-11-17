Veritable L.P. Sells 2,137 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,789.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,627.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $50.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

