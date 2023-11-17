Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 96,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,925,000 after purchasing an additional 176,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

NYSE DLR opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

