Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

