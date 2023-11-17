Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.60

Shares of Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 1669648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

Made Tech Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About Made Tech Group

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

