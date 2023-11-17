RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
