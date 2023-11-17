Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $540.00

Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($6.63) and last traded at GBX 511 ($6.28), with a volume of 134644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.02).

Tatton Asset Management Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of £312.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,363.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 481.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 472.23.

Tatton Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,818.18%.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

