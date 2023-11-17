Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.80

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.07), with a volume of 2818199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).

Shield Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of £47.51 million, a P/E ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

