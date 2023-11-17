CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,678,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 6,050,170 shares.The stock last traded at $10.34 and had previously closed at $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Bank of America decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNHI

CNH Industrial Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.