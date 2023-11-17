Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Up 8%

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 2,386,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,563,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 954.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,583 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,057,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,337,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

