Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAP. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.80.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

