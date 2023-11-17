Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.80.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.