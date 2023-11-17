Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,173.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,919.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,980.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,177.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

