Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after purchasing an additional 472,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,396,000 after buying an additional 1,574,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after buying an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.