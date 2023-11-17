Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.26 billion-$7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

