Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.19 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.87-$3.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.38.

CSCO stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

