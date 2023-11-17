Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 2.2%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $594.64 and last traded at $597.35. 952,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,091,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $610.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $577.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.38. The company has a market cap of $558.91 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,408,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

