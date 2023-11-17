Veritable L.P. Sells 6,881 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 345,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $52.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

