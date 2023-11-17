Veritable L.P. Raises Stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 0.98% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ DALI opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.