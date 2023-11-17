Veritable L.P. Raises Stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 0.98% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ DALI opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $27.31.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
