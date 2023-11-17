Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Richelieu Gestion SA raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 411,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

LEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.49.

LEV stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The Lion Electric Company has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

