Fiera Capital Corp Invests $458,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $1,125,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 32.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,249,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 306,011 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $244.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.