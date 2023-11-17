Fiera Capital Corp Invests $458,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $1,125,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 32.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,249,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 306,011 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $244.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
