Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 5,000 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OWL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 77.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. Oppenheimer lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OWL stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 193.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.