Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Corning by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

