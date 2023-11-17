Fiera Capital Corp Invests $424,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 849.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.