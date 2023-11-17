Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $484,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $65,763,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,525. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

