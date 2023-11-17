Fiera Capital Corp Sells 947 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.06 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

