Fiera Capital Corp Sells 268 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

