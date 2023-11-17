Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,631 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,059,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,718,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of FV opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

