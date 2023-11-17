Spire Wealth Management Has $595,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in AstraZeneca by 186.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

