Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $212.47 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

