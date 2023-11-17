iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $94.12 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

