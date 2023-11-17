Spire Wealth Management Sells 418 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $39.75 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

