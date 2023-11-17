Spire Wealth Management Has $634,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.47 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

