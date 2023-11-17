Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

