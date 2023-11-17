Spire Wealth Management Purchases 355 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.69. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

