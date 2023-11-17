General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

