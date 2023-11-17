Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after buying an additional 78,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,263,000 after buying an additional 121,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 112,054 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,102,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $44.46 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

