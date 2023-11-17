Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 12.7% Higher

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.28. 1,168,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,254,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,931 shares of company stock worth $2,265,957 in the last ninety days. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 335,423 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,654,000 after buying an additional 314,680 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

