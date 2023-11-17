Spire Wealth Management Purchases 195 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,712,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.25.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

AXP opened at $159.09 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

