Spire Wealth Management Has $729,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,745. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $105.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

