Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.24 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

