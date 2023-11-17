Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,494,807,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IXN stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $64.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

