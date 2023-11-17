Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,490 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

