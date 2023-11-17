Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,371 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.19% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

