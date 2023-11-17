Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $242.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.