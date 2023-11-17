BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 265,532 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.24% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares during the period.

BATS:USHY opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

